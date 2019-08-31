Manchester United have been hit with a massive injury blow, with both Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw ruled out of their game against Southampton. How then, will the Red Devils line up as they look to bounce back from defeat against Crystal Palace.

Here is how Manchester United are expected to line up without Anthony Martial and Luke Shaw:

A big day for Manchester United beckons, as the Red Devils look to bounce back from defeat against Crystal Palace. The Eagles beat them at home thanks to a stoppage-time winner from Patrick van Aanholt, leaving them with four points from their first three matches.

However, as luck would have it, the Crystal Palace defeat turned out to be a bigger blow for United than expected, as they lost two key men – Luke Shaw and Anthony Martial – to injury.

Replacing Shaw in the starting line up would be Ashley Young. The Englishman came in place of his compatriot against the Eagles and is expected to retain his spot in the team today. He will be partnered with Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s go-to centre-back partnership this season. Joining them in defence will be Aaron Wan-Bissaka with David de Gea guarding the goal.

The replacement for Martial won’t be as simple. The Manchester United number 9 has been playing as the sole striker, with Marcus Rashford on the left-wing. Moreover, the Red Devils have already sold their two recognized attackers – Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez – with only Mason Greenwood left in their ranks.

Rashford, as a result, will be pushed up top, with Andreas Pereira finding his way back into the starting XI. Daniel James, who has scored two goals already for his new side will likely take up the left-wing in place of Rashford, while Jesse Lingard will continue down the right. Alternatively, Solskjaer can also rely on the experience of Juan Mata to help him in his hour of need.

The Red Devils are facing a tough Southampton side drilled by Ralph Hassenhuttl. The Saints are on the up as well, winning their last two matches, one in the league and one in the cup. A big match for them awaits as the Premier League record champions come knocking on their door.