Manchester United signing named ‘most disastrous ever’ by ex European Golden Shoe winner

Manchester United have had some hits and misses in the transfer window. However, the misses have outnumbered the hits in the recent seasons, with fans displeased with several players. A former European Golden Show winner has even gone one to label one signing as the most disastrous ever.

Former Rangers legend, and two-time Golden Shoe winner, Ally McCoist has labelled Alexis Sanchez as the most disastrous signing in the history of Manchester United. He states that the cost of everything involved against the returns makes the Chilean a complete disaster.

“No [I’ve never seen a more disastrous transfer],” McCoist said on talkSPORT. (via Express)

“When you talk about the finance and the amount of money involved, it’s just been an absolute disaster.

“He’s completely lost his way, hasn’t he.

“I think the best thing that could have happened was a permanent move somewhere just to get away.

“I think it’s a good thing that has happened, he has to get playing again and he has to try and find himself because he’s clearly completely and utterly lost his way.

“You’re not going to tell me, looking at that Manchester United side, that an on-form Sanchez couldn’t get in that team – of course, he could, he must have been able to get in the team.

“Clearly he’s not shown [enough] in training, I don’t know if it’s a mental thing.

“Clearly the move now will suit him in the respect that he’s going to Inter Milan and will play, he has to play, he’s got to get playing again.

“What an expensive waste of money.

“He’s clearly got a loss of confidence and you’d like to think he will go to Inter Milan, play and start enjoying himself again because he is a talent.”

Sanchez recently completed a move to Inter Milan from Manchester United, albeit on a one-year temporary deal. The Chilean will link up with former Red Devil, Romelu Lukaku, who joined the Nerazzurri earlier this summer.