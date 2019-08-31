Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims loaned out star still has future at Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has claimed that loaned out forward Alexis Sanchez still has future at the club.

The Chilean international moved to Inter Milan on a season-long loan but the Serie A club don’t have an option to make the deal permanent. Sanchez joins Romelu Lukaku at the club and is a part of the big United contingent which is moving to the Serie A in the current transfer window.

Along with the Inter duo, Chris Smalling has joined Roma on loan and Matteo Darmian is expected to complete a move to Parma before the transfer deadline. When quizzed about Sanchez’s move and his possible return to the club, Solskjaer said that he is sure the Chilean will be back.

The Norwegian went on to add that both Sanchez and Smalling could still feature in United’s plans once their loan deals expire after the current season.

“I am sure we will see Alexis back,” he said during the pre-match press conference ahead of the Premier League encounter vs Southampton.

“We have just got to hope that he plays regular football for a year now and then he can find his form. I had a chat with him and for me, if I can’t guarantee regular football for Alexis Sanchez it is better for the two of us that he goes and plays in Italy and shows us what we know he is capable of.

“Definitely (he could still feature in my plans). This is a loan for a year. We expect them [Sanchez and Smalling] to be professional. Go there and represent Manchester United as well. We want them to do well.”