Frank Lampard singles out under-fire Chelsea star for praise

Chelsea have had a slow start to life under Frank Lampard, with the Blues winning, losing, and drawing a game each. Nevertheless, head coach Lampard has picked out one player for his performances and praised him.

Chelsea star Jorginho was criticized severly by fans and experts on his role under Maurizio Sarri last year. However, the Italy international seems to have turned his career around at Chelsea, with head coach Frank Lampard even showering him with praise.

“He’s been a pleasure to work with,” Lampard said. (via The Guardian)

“Fans are generally pretty honest. What they’re seeing is a player – I don’t want to talk about last year – who has a drive and determination as a team player. He also has quality. He can change a game, lead a game, own a game from midfield areas.

“I see day-to-day what playing for this club means. He’s just a fantastic sportsman who cares deeply. When you have a training session that might fall below standard, or drop even for a moment, he’s the one who drives it up again. When the fans see that on the pitch, as they did at Norwich, that’s why they sing his name. All I see now is a really good player who is a leader in the group.

“From watching Chelsea closely last year, I thought he finished the season brilliantly. If you’re going through a tough time with the fans, it is really easy to hide. But he never hid from receiving the ball on the edge of his own box or a tight area. That’s a sign of character: you need to believe in yourself, stand up and play. That’s what he does. When Jorginho goes on the pitch he wants to win and contribute.”

Jorginho is expected to retain his position in the starting line up for Chelsea when they play Sheffield United in their latest Premier League encounter. The Italian will likely be partnered by Mateo Kovacic with N’Golo Kante set to miss out due to an ongoing injury.