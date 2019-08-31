Chris Smalling’s boyhood club trolls Manchester United after defender’s move to Roma

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling joined Serie A giants Roma on a year-long loan after manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer deemed him surplus to requirements.

With Harry Maguire coming in and Axel Tuanzebe’s return from loan, the likes of Smalling, Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo were relegated to the sidelines and United were actively looking to offload some of them before the transfer deadline day.

The English international, who is probably the best of the aforementioned names, was targetted by Roma and United happily obliged, letting him leave on a loan deal with no option to buy. The deal was made official on Friday, 30th August which will see Roma pay a €3 million loan fee as well.

Soon after the deal was made official, Smalling’s boyhood club Maidstone United took a dig at the Premier League giants by tweeting, ‘The famous Maidstone to AS Roma pathway (via some other smaller clubs) bears fruit again.’

Maidstone are a professional English club, currently playing in the sixth tier of English football and this tweet would definitely not please quite a few United fans. Here’s the tweet.