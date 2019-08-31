Romelu Lukaku slams Manchester United legend for ‘unprofessionalism’ comment

Former Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku has hit back at club legend Gary Neville for ‘unprofessionalism’ comment.

Neville, in a tweet soon after Lukaku’s move to Serie A giants Inter Milan was made official, had claimed that the Belgian striker was unprofessional, along with taking a dig at his weight, which was over 100kg.

Andy he admitted he was overweight ! He is over 100kg! He’s a Manchester United player! He will score goals and do well at Inter Milan but unprofessionalism is contagious 😷 ! 👋 — Gary Neville (@GNev2) August 8, 2019

In a recent interview with BBC, Lukaku opened up on Neville’s comments and slammed him for questioning his professionalism.

“He (Neville) can talk about my fitness but he should never say anything about my professionalism, that I don’t work hard enough. That is something he cannot say. All the coaches I have had say the same thing about me.

“What did Ole Gunnar Solskjaer say when I was on the training ground? What did he say? That I always work hard and always do my best to try and improve myself. Same with Jose Mourinho and Roberto Martinez. Now Antonio Conte will say it.

“Last year was just a bad year. It happens in football. You just have to move on. I am not going to sit here and react in a negative way.

“We are grown men. He is a pundit. He gets paid to say this kind of stuff. I am paid to play football. I just want to do my best for Inter Milan. That is it,” he said.