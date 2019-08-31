Unai Emery gives his verdict on out of favour Arsenal superstar ahead of transfer deadline day

Mesut Ozil hasn’t had the best of time at Arsenal recently. Ever since the arrival of manager Unai Emery, he hasn’t had enough game-time and has failed to impress in the matches he has played.

There were widespread rumours that he will be allowed to move on with multiple Turkish clubs interested in his signature. However, Ozil stayed put and with the transfer window closing in two days’ time, it looks highly unlikely that he will be on his way out of the club.

Manager Unai Emery, ahead of Arsenal’s encounter with arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur, backed the former German international, claiming that the club need him. However, he was quick to add that Ozil needs to be consistent in training before breaking into the starting XI.

“We need him,” Emery said in a pre-match press conference.

“And [need] him first to be consistent in training, to be available in each match. For example last week he wasn’t ready to play 100% in Liverpool. This week he is getting better with each training [session] and I think physically he is now better.

“He is closer to helping us. We need him because he is a different player in our team. He can help us with his quality.”