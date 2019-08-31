Hamza Choudhury signs new long-term deal with Leicester City

Leicester City academy product Hamza Choudhury has started all four matches this season and has been rewarded with a new contract.

The 21-year-old academy product has played a key part this season, starting all four matches under Brendan Rodgers in all competitions.

Choudhury has been at Leicester since the age of seven and signed a new deal nine months ago, but he has again been rewarded with fresh terms after making a big impact at first-team level.

“It’s an amazing feeling to extend my contract at this great football club,” he told Leicester’s official website. “From being here since the age of seven to extending my deal until 2023, it’s been such a long journey and hopefully [there are] many more years to come.

“It’s difficult to sum up in so many words, but I’ve enjoyed every moment of it. There’s been highs and lows, like everyone’s career, but I’m just enjoying it and trying to fulfil all my potential.”

Choudhury made his Foxes debut in September 2017 and has also been capped seven times by England at Under-21s level.

Leicester boss Rodgers sees plenty of potential in the young midfielder, telling reporters at Friday’s news conference: “He’s a very talented young player who has come through the system here.

“He knows everything about the club. He’s got a lot of work to do, but I’m delighted.”