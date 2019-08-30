Unai Emery confirms departure of Arsenal star

Arsenal manager Unai Emery has confirmed that star defender Nacho Monreal is all set to leave the club before the ongoing summer transfer window shuts down next week.

Speaking about the left-back’s impending departure, Emery said: “Yes, he is one possibility [to leave].”

“We have finished here – our transfer window, and in Europe, it is going to finish on Monday. We cannot sign another player, but we do have some players who have the possibility to leave in the next four days,” he further added, before concluding:

“The club is working. Some players know their situation.”

Earlier, in the first week of August, Arsenal signed Kieran Tierney from Scottish club Celtic FC, for a reported transfer fee of £25million. Emery reportedly targeted Tierney as he believed that the Scot could be a long-term replacement for Monreal, whose contract is due to expire next July.

It can hence be understood that an exit from Arsenal was already on the cards for the left-back, who joined the Gooners from La Liga club Malaga CF in 2013 January, for a reported fee of €10million.

Monreal has played 251 matches for Arsenal, and he has also scored ten goals and recorded twenty assists for them till date.

