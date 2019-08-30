Newcastle United’s winger sidelined for two months after ‘horror challenge’

Matt Ritchie was injured in Newcastle United’s defeat to Leicester City and will be out of action until October, Steve Bruce confirmed.

Newcastle United winger Matt Ritchie has been ruled out for at least two months with ankle ligament damage following a “horror challenge” from Leicester City’s Hamza Choudhury.

Ritchie required stitches after being forced off the pitch during the first half of Newcastle’s penalty shoot-out defeat to Leicester in the EFL Cup second round on Wednesday.

United boss Steve Bruce criticised Choudhury for the nature of the challenge and said he expects to be without versatile wideman Ritchie until October – though he feared the lay-off would be longer.

“It’s bad news – it’s two months. The kid is in a mess,” he said at Friday’s news conference.

SB: "I have a doubt about Emile Krafth, a doubt about Jetro (Willems) too. (Miguel) Almirón is a bit of a problem. Joelinton we think is going to be okay. Saint-Maximin we think is going to between three weeks and five." #NUFC #NewWat

“It could have been worse, six months, but it was one of those horror challenges.

“What was disappointing is the ref was very close to it.

“I hope [Choudhury] learns from it – he is a good player. Matt is angry but he will get over it and start working.”

Bruce also confirmed Allan Saint-Maximin is out for up to five weeks with a hamstring injury, while Emil Krafth, Jetro Willems and Miguel Almiron are doubts for Saturday’s Premier League clash with Watford.