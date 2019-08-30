Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives fitting reply to Zlatan Ibrahimovic wanting to join Manchester United

Zlatan Ibrahimovic declared his availability for his former club Manchester United, stating that he was there if they need him, and Red Devils boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer now has an answer to that proposition.

Speaking in a press conference ahead of the weekend’s Premier League action and the UEFA Europa League (UEL) draw, the Norwegian was questioned on Zlatan’s statements about possibly returning to Old Trafford.

“Well, if he was 28 and not 38 next month it’s a big difference!” Solskjaer said.

“But Zlatan has had a great time here and of course he’s still doing well. He was just unfortunate that he got his injury when he got it here.

“Who knows? He knows my number. He never rented my house but he was looking at it and we can speak a native language. If he’s serious, I’ll always speak to Zlatan.”

When further asked to confirm or deny a move for the Swedish striker, the club legend gave a telling response.

“I don’t think that’ll happen, no,” he replied.

“I think he’s had his time at the club. He’s had a fantastic career and I wouldn’t expect him to be serious either when he said that.”

If you were hoping for a glorious return, that might not happen just yet.