Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms which Manchester United players will leave

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he expects United stars to leave the club before the ongoing summer transfer window shuts down this week – namely, Chris Smalling and Matteo Darmian.

While speaking to reporters on Friday, Solskjaer revealed that he had spoken to Smalling after Serie A giants AS Roma expressed interest in him on Thursday.

“It’s just come up the last couple of days this opportunity for Chris [Smalling], we’ve sat down and discussed it, at the moment we’ve got six fit centre backs, I couldn’t promise Chris regular football, so he’s on the plane over now,” Solskjaer said.

He further added: “I think he’ll enjoy the experience, it’s a big club, a big league, not many English players have had the chance to play in Italy. He’ll come back stronger and fitter for it.”

The 46-year-old Norwegian also discussed the future of Darmian and Marcos Rojo. While he guaranteed that Rojo was staying, he admitted that he could not say the same about Darmian.

“I can see maybe Matteo [Darmian] leaving, there’s been some interest in Italy. But Marcos [Rojo] is staying, definitely,” he said, before concluding:

“We’re a squad now that is less in numbers but still big enough and strong enough to have coverage in all positions.”

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.