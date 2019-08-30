Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirms departure of Manchester United star

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer confirmed on Friday that star defender Chris Smalling will leave the club before the European summer transfer window shuts down next week.

It has been understood that Smalling will join Serie A giants AS Roma on a loan deal.

“I couldn’t promise Chris [Smalling] regular football, so he is on the plane over now. I think he’ll enjoy the experience,” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was quoted as saying by Paul Hirst, a reporter for The Times.

With the arrival of new signing Harry Maguire from Leicester City, Smalling was further pushed down Solskjaer’s pecking order for centre-backs with Victor Lindelof and Phil Jones clearly ahead of him in the list.

The former Millwall and Maidstone youth star debuted as a senior player for Fulham in 2008, and two years later, Manchester United signed him for a reported transfer fee of €8million.

In the past nine years, Smalling played in 323 matches for the Old Trafford outfits and has also scored 18 goals and recorded four assists.

The 29-year-old has also won two Premier Leagues, one English FA Cup, one English League Cup, one UEFA Europa League and three English Super Cups with the Red Devils.