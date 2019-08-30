Reports: Coach reveals why Manchester United sold Alexis Sanchez

According to the coaches at Manchester United, Alexis Sanchez had to be offloaded from the Old Trafford side, just because of his inability to adapt to a “truly big club”, following his move from Arsenal.

It is The Sun that reports that some of the coaching staff at Old Trafford responded to Sanchez’s successful loan move to Serie A giants Inter Milan, after they tried and failed to get through to the Chilean throughout his tenure of eighteen months at the club.

The English news agency claims that certain members of the backroom staff at Old Trafford simply feel Sanchez couldn’t adapt at a “truly big club”, which is why he succeeded at Arsenal and yet failed to impress at the Theatre of Dreams.

In case you did not know, the 30-year-old winger joined United from the Gooners in 2018 January for a reported transfer fee of €34million – and the move was also considered a significant coup at the time. Sanchez joined the Red Devils after scoring 80 times for Arsenal in 166 appearances and 47 times for Barcelona in 141 appearances, but he struggled to maintain the same level of form under Jose Mourinho and later, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Chilean played 45 matches for Manchester United till date – and has netted just five times for them. However, he was also the club’s highest-paid player, having earned a record £400,000-a-week wages during his time at the Old Trafford.

On Thursday, Sanchez completed a season-long loan move to Inter Milan, with United agreeing to pay 40% of his weekly wages. Though he’ll still be contracted to the Premier League giants, it is hard to see him donning their shirt again and it is most likely that his career at the club is over, according to The Sun.