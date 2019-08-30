Fans relieved as Manchester United finally get rid of Alexis Sanchez

Manchester United finally confirmed the departure of Alexis Sanchez to Serie A giants Inter Milan where he will partner up with another one of United’s flops in Romelu Lukaku.

After having joined the club from Arsenal back in January 2018, Sanchez failed to hit the ground running and was ultimately drafted out of the starting XI. All in all, the Chilean made 45 appearances for United but scored only five goals and provided another nine assists.

As a result, United loaned him out to Inter for a year and the club’s fans couldn’t be happier. Here’s how they reacted to the transfer announcement.

We can confirm that Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on loan until 30 June 2020. We wish @Alexis_Sanchez the best of luck in Italy. pic.twitter.com/DdcRQRoEMk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 29, 2019

Gonna miss his 3 goals last season — ARYAN (@unitedaryan) August 29, 2019

Can he take the Glazers with him? #GlazersOut — #GlazersOut (@GlazersOut1999) August 29, 2019

Cheerio. — Josh Sullŷ (@ManUnitedMedia) August 29, 2019

Shame that what we thought we were getting didn’t happen. Hope he smashes it at Italy and can revive his career 🤝 — Ruban 🔰 (@FifaRuban) August 29, 2019