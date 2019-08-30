Alexis Sanchez ends Man United nightmare with Inter loan

After agreeing a loan move, Alexis Sanchez will reunite with former Manchester United team-mate Romelu Lukaku at Inter.

Alexis Sanchez’s Manchester United nightmare has come to a temporary end after he joined Serie A side Inter on loan.

Neither club confirmed if there is a purchase option included in the deal, which was announced on Thursday.

Inter were keen to land Roma striker Edin Dzeko before he extended his contract with the capital club and the Nerazzurri then turned to Sanchez, who returns to Italy after leaving Udinese for Barcelona in 2011.

There were high hopes for Sanchez at United following his arrival from Premier League rivals Arsenal in January 2018 – a deal which saw Henrikh Mkhitaryan move to the Gunners.

We can confirm that Alexis Sanchez joins Inter Milan on loan until 30 June 2020. We wish @Alexis_Sanchez the best of luck in Italy. pic.twitter.com/DdcRQRoEMk — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 29, 2019

However, Chile international forward Sanchez failed to make an impact at Old Trafford, where injuries and poor form contributed to a miserable spell.

Sanchez only managed five goals in 45 appearances across all competitions, with three of those strikes coming in the Premier League.

The 30-year-old, who featured at the Copa America, did not make an appearance for United in 2019-20, having not taken part in any pre-season fixtures following his international commitments with Chile.

Sanchez will become the fifth Chilean to play for Inter, following in the footsteps of Ivan Zamorano, David Pizarro, Luis Jimenez and Gary Medel.