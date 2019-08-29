Arsenal defenders Tierney and Bellerin closing in on return to full training

Arsenal have been without Kieran Tierney and Hector Bellerin so far this season but the full-backs are closing in on a return to action.

Tierney joined Arsenal from Celtic for a reported £25million during the close season but has yet to feature after undergoing a double hernia operation.

The Scotland international was given a return date of October, but Arsenal confirmed on their official website on Thursday that he is “progressing well” and should be back on the training pitch in September.

Long-term absentee Bellerin, who has not played since rupturing his anterior cruciate ligament in January, is also expected to resume full training in the coming weeks.

Fellow defender Konstantinos Mavropanos is another player targeting a September return, while Emile Smith Rowe and Rob Holding stepped up their recovery from respective groin and knee injuries by playing for Arsenal’s under-23 side last week.

Arsenal face north London rivals Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday and travel to Watford on September 15 after the first international break of the season.