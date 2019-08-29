Stats show Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has worse win rate as Manchester United manager than David Moyes after 32 matches

Manchester United haven’t had the best of starts to the 2019/20 English Premier League season and if recent signs are anything to go by, United fans are in for a long season.

After Jose Mourinho was sacked midway through the last season, the United board appointed club legend Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the interim manager. After a great start to his tenure as the manager, Solskjaer was handed the reigns on a permanent basis.

However, after a great start, all of it went downhill and the club have won only three of their last 15 matches. And stats show that the Norwegian has had a worse start to his tenure as a United manager than David Moyes, who was sacked 10 months into the job the season after Sir Alex Ferguson retired.

When compared with the win rate of the previous United managers after 32 matches, Solskjaer, whose record reads won 17, drawn five and lost 10, is tied at 53.1% percent with Louis van Gaal. Moyes, on the other hand, had a win percentage of 56.3 with 18 wins, six draws and eight losses after 32 encounters.

Jose Mourinho has the best win percentage after 32 matches in the post-Ferguson era with 65.6 as he won 21 matches, drew six and lost only five of the encounters. However, what would give United fans hope is the fact that Sir Alex himself didn’t have the best of starts to his United tenure as he had a win percentage of only 37.5 with 12 wins, 11 draws and nine losses.