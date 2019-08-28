Manchester United training ground sign defaced with ‘Pogba Out’ graffiti

Paul Pogba has had a lukewarm relationship with Manchester United fans up until now. The Frenchman was brought in for a world-record fee back in 2016 but has failed to reach the same heights which he did at Juventus. And the midfielder has now been a target of a damning graffiti.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba was the target of a graffiti which asked for him to be sold outside the club’s training base Carrington. As per the photo shared by Twitter user, ‘@utdreport’, the sign can be seen spray-painted with the word ‘Pogba Out’ in red.

Here is an image of the same.

Neither the club nor the player has issued any statement with regards to the incident yet.

Paul Pogba started his season well with Manchester United, assisting twice in a four-nil thrashing of Chelsea on the opening day of the new season. However, his performances have dwindled since then, with the Red Devils only managing a draw and a loss in their following two games.

Manchester United next face Southampton away from home in the Premier League, with Ralph Hassenhuttl’s men recording their first win of the season over the previous weekend. The match will be played on August 31.