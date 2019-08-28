WATCH: Zlatan Ibrahimovic offers himself to Manchester United amid striker crisis

Manchester United are in a striker crisis at the moment. The Red Devils have sold Romelu Lukaku, are on the verge of selling Alexis Sanchez, and have lost Anthony Martial to an injury. The only choices remaining are Marcus Rashford and youngster Mason Greenwood. In such a time, Zlatan Ibrahimovic has offered his services to his ex-club.

Manchester United have been offered the services of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, by none other than the man himself. The Swede stated the same following a recent 3-3 draw against local rivals LAFC.

The video, courtesy of Beanyman Sports, sees Zlatan talking about the possibilities of the MLS, before stating that if Manchester United need him he will be there.

Watch it below:

Among other things, the Swede suggests that he could still play easily at the Premier League level, before remarking, “If United needs me, I’m here.” (1:27)

Ibrahimovic spent a season and a half with Manchester United, joining the Red Devils on a free transfer from Paris Saint Germain. The Swedish footballer played as the sole striker in Jose Mourinho’s first season at the club. He scored twenty-eight times in forty-six appearances across all competitions in his debut season with the Red Devils, winning the Europa League and the League Cup in the process. However, his role lessened during his second season, and he only ended up making seven appearances, partly due to an injury, before departing for the MLS.

Now at LA Galaxy, Ibrahimovic has racked up an impressive forty-four goals in forty-seven appearances. The 37-year-old made his debut for the Los Angeles side in a derby against rivals LAFC, scoring twice on the occasion. Coincidentally, his most recent game was against the same opposition, ended with him scoring another brace.