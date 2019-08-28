Manchester United legend reveals the time club will take to reach Liverpool & Manchester City’s level

Manchester United legend and football pundit Gary Neville has revealed the time he believes it will take Manchester United to reach the level which Liverpool and Manchester City are at currently.

United started their Premier League campaign in blockbuster style as they brushed aside fellow top-four hopefuls Chelsea 4-0. However, the next two matches, against Wolves and Crystal Palace, didn’t get them the result they desired.

First they drew 1-1 to Wolves at Molineux before going down to Palace 2-1 at Old Trafford. Talking about whether United can make it back to their glory days, Neville said that manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer needs at least four to five transfer windows to get things back on track.

He went on to add that Manchester United should challenge for the title ‘not next season, but the one after’.

“The most important thing about the transfer window for United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is that they don’t make mistakes, not that they do loads of business, but it’s about making sure they have the right type of players,” Neville told Sky Sports.

“It may seem like too far into the distance but I would suggest four or five transfer windows to get things absolutely right and get back to the type of squad he would want to challenge these Liverpool and Man City teams. I’ve said before, he’s got to be ready, not at the end of this season, not next season, but the one after, to challenge for the Premier League title.

“Potentially when Pep Guardiola has left Man City, or Liverpool have had another round of recruitment and another set of players in…Ole has got to be ready to pounce. It’s a long-term thing. There’s not going to be quick fix or magic wand from any manager.

“United have tried David Moyes, they’ve tried Louis van Gaal, they’ve tried Jose Mourinho, all proven and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is going down the long road, not the quick path.

“There’s no shortcut, there never is, and for me, it’s now about making it through these difficult moments, like losing to Crystal Palace and you feel like the world is going to fall in that but people must remain patient,” he added.