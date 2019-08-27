David Luiz blames VAR for penalty against Liverpool, says Mo Salah did not feel anything

Arsenal were humbled by Liverpool 3-1 in the Premier League last weekend, and David Luiz had the spotlight on him as he conceded a penalty that was converted by Mohamed Salah.

And now, the Brazilian has blamed the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) for the incident, and said after speaking with Salah, he knows the Egyptian never felt a touch.

“I spoke with Mo [Salah] and he said ‘I didn’t feel you touch me, that’s why I didn’t go down to the floor’.

“But now with the VAR, you cannot see the power so it is difficult for the referees.

“He saw the shirt like that, but I don’t know.

“It’s difficult for them so I cannot complain with their efforts because it is difficult for them too.

“If you play with an extra-large shirt now, there could be a penalty every time.

“It’s interpretation, so I think if you pull someone with power and you change his strength to go to the ball, it’s different.

“It was just a reflex but that’s it, it made the penalty and after that he gave me the yellow.”

It appeared as if Luiz had taken down Salah, but the former Chelsea man feels otherwise, and the debate on VAR goes on and on.