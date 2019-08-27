Crystal Palace star slams club for trolling Manchester United defender after 2-1 win at Old Trafford

Manchester United succumbed to a 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace in their third Premier League match of the season.

United were the firm favourites to take all three points from the match but goals from Jordan Ayew and Patrick can Aanholt on either side of Daniel James’s equaliser saw the London-based side walk away with all three points from Old Trafford.

Crystal Palace had trolled United for claiming that they would have loved to play vs Chelsea after having gotten the better of Frank Lampard’s side in the season opener. The banter didn’t stop there as Palace uploaded a video where winger Wilfried Zaha could be seen going one on one with United fullback Ashley Young with the caption, ‘Wilf had him dancing’.

This apparently didn’t go down well with Palace star Andros Townsend who quoted the video and tweeted, ‘A 34 y/o ex winger vs one of the leagues best wingers…. he gets destroyed twice yet still manages to block the cross…. we should be applauding this not making fun of it.’