Kane wants Tottenham to go on run after ‘disappointing’ start

Tottenham must start putting together consistent results, star forward Harry Kane said.

Harry Kane warned Tottenham they could not afford to keep dropping points in their bid to keep pace with Liverpool and Manchester City after a “disappointing start”.

Spurs have won just one of their opening three games of the Premier League season, already dropping five points behind leaders Liverpool.

While Kane said there was a long way to go, the forward added Tottenham needed to start putting together consistent results.

“As you’re seeing from Manchester City and Liverpool there is no letting up from them,” the Spurs star told UK media.

“I said before the start of the season that if we could put a run together, get that momentum, maybe winning for two, three months on the spin without dropping any points, then that’s what it’s going to take. It’s a disappointing start but there is a long way to go.

“I said as much after the first weekend of the season. Liverpool won on the Friday night and then Manchester City won early on the Saturday. They set the standard with those results and I knew we had to keep up with them, make sure we win, especially at home.

“It is disappointing that we haven’t done that in only our second game, but there is still a long way to go, there are a lot of big games ahead of us.

“It just means we are going to have to pick up points in the big games, the tough games and try to improve on what we did against Newcastle.”

Tottenham suffered a shock 1-0 loss at home to Newcastle United on Sunday, and face a trip to Arsenal for the North London derby in their next outing.

Kane is eager for Spurs to claim three points at the Emirates Stadium in their final game before the international break.

“You never want to go into an international break having lost or drawn. Of course a north London derby is as big as it gets. If we win that it makes the first four games a bit brighter,” he said.

“It won’t be easy, but we have to make sure we are prepared and ready for that one. It is still going to take a lot of hard work.”