Crystal Palace star slams own club for making fun of Ashley Young

Ashley Young has collected a lot of criticism from Manchester United fans. Despite that, manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer continues to show faith in the Englishman. And now, one of his compatriot’s also came to his defence when the winger-converted-full back was mocked by Crystal Palace.

Crystal Palace star Andros Townsend blasted his own club for making fun of Ashley Young. The Eagles’ Twitter account shared a video of Wilfried Zaha giving trouble to Ashley Young before Townsend hit back.

A 34 y/o ex winger vs one of the leagues best wingers…. he gets destroyed twice yet still manages to block the cross…. we should be applauding this not making fun of it #Respect https://t.co/AD5Nlyt7Mu — Andros Townsend (@andros_townsend) August 26, 2019

“Wilf had him dancing,” Tweeted Crystal Palace.

However, Townsend jumped to the aid of his countryman, tweeting: “A 34 y/o ex winger vs one of the leagues best wingers…he gets destroyed twice yet still manages to block the cross…we should be applauding this not making fun of it.”

Ashley Young was abruptly sent onto the pitch against Palace, following another injury to Luke Shaw. The Englishman slotted in the left-back position, where he came face-to-face with Wilfried Zaha.

Crystal Palace had a day to remember at Old Trafford, meanwhile, as they beat Manchester United by two goals to one. Jordan Ayew scored first, completely against the run of play, to hand the Eagles an advantage in the first half.

Nevertheless, Manchester United kept hitting their opponents on the day and eventually found the breakthrough when Daniel James curled his shot into the top corner.

However, United’s lead was not to last long, as Patrick van Aanholt scored a stoppage-time winner, squeezing the ball past David de Gea from a tight angle.