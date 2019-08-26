Russian club flooded with requests to sign Phil Jones and Shkodran Mustafi after opening inbox to public

It only takes moments for a player to lose all value in the eyes of a fan. Over the years, several such ‘heroes’ have gone on to become ‘villains’ in front of their own supporters. Phil Jones and Shkodran Mustafi are already on that path and fans are even willing to go to lengths to offload them to Russia!

Manchester United and Arsenal fans flooded the Twitter direct messages inbox of Russian club Zenit St Petersburg after the latter opened it to the general public. Hundreds of fans request Zenit to take Phil Jones and Shkodran Mustafi, in exchange for a particular number of retweets!

Zenit shared a screenshot of the same via their official Twitter account:

We leave our DMs open to be nice and all we get is messages asking how many retweets for Phil Jones or Mustafi…🤦‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/31VfZsJqA4 — FC Zenit in English🌊 (@fczenit_en) August 26, 2019

“We have our DMs open to be nice and all we get is messages asking how many retweets for Phil Jones or Mustafi.”

Neither Phil Jones nor Shkodran Mustafi have made an appearance for their respective clubs this season, with both facing extreme fan backlash over their past performances. However, while Jones is expected to remain at Manchester United for the foreseeable future, Mustafi is edging closer to departure.

Arsenal manager Unai Emery confirmed as much in a recent press conference, saying as follows:

“Last year with Mustafi and Mo, when they didn’t play they weren’t happy. I spoke with them a lot of times last year and this pre-season and I think it is positive for them to leave and sign for another team where they can be protagonists and be happy and continue their careers.”

The German defender has until September 2 to leave the club after which he will be trapped in North London for at least five more months.