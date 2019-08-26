5 Liverpool academy graduates who are shining for other clubs in Europe

#5 Mikel San Jose (Athletic Bilbao)

Liverpool signed Mikel San Jose from Athletic Bilbao way back in 2007 but before he even made an appearance for the first-team, he was loaned back to Bilbao for the 2009/10 season. The La Liga side made his loan permanent in 2010 and he has been with the club since.

San Jose who is now 30-years-old has gone on to make 385 appearances for Bilbao and scored 37 goals. He has predominantly played as a defensive midfielder for Bilbao but he has also played as a centre-back on several occasions.

The Spaniard’s form earned him a national team call-up in 2014 and he has been capped seven times so far. He was even part of the Spain team that participated in the UEFA Euro 2016.

#4 Peter Gulacsi (RB Leipzig)

Before Liverpool signed Alisson Becker last summer, they played with some unreliable goalkeepers for several years. The Reds could have instead given an opportunity to Peter Gulacsi.

The Hungarian joined the club in 2007 and went on loan to Hereford United, Tranmere Rovers and Hull City but never made an appearance for the first-team. In 2013, he was sold to Red Bull Salzburg and he won the domestic double in both his seasons with the Austrian club before joining RB Leipzig.

Gulacsi has been Leipzig’s first-choice goalkeeper since his arrival and he has gone on to play 135 games for the club with a vast majority of them coming in the German top tier. During his time with the club, he has been a crucial part of the team that got promoted to the Bundesliga and qualified for the Champions League on two occasions.

#3 Conor Coady (Wolves)

Conor Coady is a local Liverpool lad who joined the club at a young age. He was a defensive midfielder during his time with the youth teams and made two appearances for the first-team before leaving the club permanently in 2014 to join Huddersfield Town.

After only a year with the Terries, he joined Wolverhampton Wanderers and has been with them since. In his first two seasons with the Wolves, he played in midfield but when Nuno Espirito Santo joined the club in 2017, Coady was moved to the centre of a three-man defence.

Coady became a key member of Nuno’s backline and was named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season in 2017/18 when Wolves were promoted to the Premier League. He captained Wolves to a Europa League spot in his debut season in the Premier League and also played every minute of the league season.

The 26-year-old continues to impress for Wolves and there are calls to name him in the England squad in the near future.

#2 Suso (AC Milan)

In 2010, Liverpool signed Suso from Cadiz amidst interest from Real Madrid and Barcelona. He made his debut for the senior team in 2012 and went on to play 20 games in his debut season before joining Almeria on loan for the 2013/14 season.

After he returned from his loan spell, Brendan Rodgers didn’t fancy him and he was sold to Milan in January 2015. Suso’s Milan career didn’t start well but he worked his way into the first-team plans after an impressive loan spell with Genoa in the second half of the 2015/16 season.

The 25-year-old has gone on to play 137 games in the Milan kit and has racked up 23 goals and 31 assists. In 2016, he assisted Milan’s equalising goal in the Supercoppa Italiana and scored in the penalty shootout to help the club win its only trophy in the last eight years.

#1 Raheem Sterling (Manchester City)

Raheem Sterling is the only player in this list Liverpool didn’t sell willingly. The club wanted to keep him but he refused to sign a contract and forced a move to Manchester City in 2015 for a hefty fee.

Sterling started his Manchester City career at a brisk pace and scored only 21 goals in his first 94 appearances across two seasons. However, his game rose to another level under Pep Guardiola and in the 2017/18 season, he scored 23 goals. The following season he improved on that tally and racked up 25 goals.

The 24-year-old is easily one of the best players in the world at the moment. He has 75 goals and 65 assists for Man City in 195 appearances and has also won six trophies with them including two Premier League titles