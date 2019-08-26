Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp drops surprising retirement hint

Much of Liverpool Football Club’s recent success can be attributed to Jurgen Klopp. The German football coach was signed on by the Reds back in 2015, and in four years time, has turned them into one of the best clubs in Europe. However, he has now hinted at a shock retirement!

Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp dropped a hint that he may retire when his contract at Liverpool ends in 2022. The German head coach said the same in a recent interview, which as it happens, isn’t the first time that he has mentioned this idea of his.

“It looks like it. Who can now say if he can give it his all in three years’ time?” the Liverpool told Kicker. (via Mirror).

“If I decide for myself that I can’t go on anymore, I’ll take a break and in that year I’d have to make a definite decision.”

Klopp once again dropped a hint about the possibility of him hanging up his coaching boots one week ago, when he was accepting an award in his homeland.

“I hope to continue like this, but in two, three years I don’t know what may happen.

“Maybe I’ll retire! It doesn’t necessarily mean it will happen, however, but if that were the case, you wouldn’t be surprised.”

Liverpool have begun their season well under Klopp. The Reds have played three league games, winning all in the process. They also have lifted the UEFA Super Cup already, beating rivals Chelsea in the one-off match while they lost to Manchester City in the Community Shield.