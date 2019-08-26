Frank Lampard has had a turbulent lift off as the head coach of Chelsea. The Englishman replaced Maurizio Sarri at the helm and was thrashed in his very first game of the league. However, results have since stabilized and one Chelsea star has even revealed how he has given him fresh tactical advice.

Chelsea star Mateo Kovacic has revealed the tactical difference between Frank Lampard and Maurizio Sarri, especially when it comes to his role. The Croatian midfielder states the new head coach has given him the license to roam forward with the ball.

“I am a Chelsea player now so I feel better about that,” Kovacic said. (via Goal)

“Last year was only a loan. I feel better and more confident than last year. It makes me feel more relaxed as last year was difficult and I needed to prove myself.

“Last year was also good, not perfect. This year I started well and I hope to continue like that. I am missing some part of my game and I can improve and get better, but I think it will come for sure.

“Lampard gives me more freedom and I can take the ball and go forward. I feel good. I have a good connection with the coach and all the team. We can change positions. We are aggressive. We are doing well but it is only one month with the coach so we can improve.”

Kovacic then reminisced about last season, saying that it was also good. However, he states that he is feeling better and more confident this year.

“Last season was also a good connection with the coach. It was also a good year last year. The connection is good [with Lampard]. The fans love him and so do the players. He is young and he understands us. We have a good connection with the coach.

“I feel better and more confident than last year. It is really important [that we got the result] because I think we started very well, in terms of playing. The results were not perfect but we played well. Today, we needed the three points more than a beautiful game. We did well and we won. Everything was perfect.”

Chelsea have won one, drawn one, and lost one of their opening three fixtures. They next face Sheffield United at home in the league, as they go looking for their second win of the season.