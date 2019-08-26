Reports: Chelsea favourites to beat Liverpool to teenage sensation signing

Chelsea appear to be turning a corner quickly under Frank Lampard, notching up their first competitive win with the former midfielder in charge against Norwich City at the weekend.

Things might be getting even better for Blues fans, as The Mirror are reporting that Chelsea appear to be ahead of Liverpool in the race to sign a teenage sensation.

The youngster in question is Ben Chrisene, who is currently at Exeter in the English Football League, but has caught the fancy of Premier League teams recently.

Lampard delighted for goalscorers Abraham and Mount

The 15-year-old has already trained with Liverpool, and has been invited to do so at Chelsea, where scouts will be keeping a close eye on his progress.

The Blues are reportedly very keen on signing the teenager, though they will have to wait till their transfer embargo is lifted. Reports say the English giants are hopeful that it will be sorted out by the January transfer window.

Chelsea’s interest in Chrisene is important as it sits well with manager Frank Lampard’s philosophy of giving young players a chance to shine on the big stage.

The proof lies in the pudding too, with academy graduates Mason Mount and Tammy Abraham among the goal scorers against Norwich in the Premier League.