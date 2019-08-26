Premier League Review: Spurs slip up, Man City win at Bournemouth

Steve Bruce is up and running as Newcastle United head coach after a fine win at Tottenham, while Manchester City beat Bournemouth.

Manchester City got back to winning ways in the Premier League with a 3-1 defeat of Bournemouth, with Tottenham slumping to a 1-0 home loss against Newcastle United.

Pressure was already starting to grow on Steve Bruce after successive defeats but his side returned from Sunday’s trip to London with their first victory of his reign.

City also triumphed, extending their 100 per cent record in Premier League games against Bournemouth to nine as they moved within two points of leaders Liverpool.

In the third game of the day, Wolves scored a 97th-minute penalty – the latest converted in the Premier League since January 2017 – to earn a 1-1 home draw against Burnley.

“From the first minute to the last, they were brave and deserved it… against one of the top teams in Europe, at a fantastic stadium with a wonderful manager, we showed them what we’ve got!” – Steve Bruce#TOTNEW pic.twitter.com/ah1X4zq6Cq — Premier League (@premierleague) August 25, 2019

Newcastle’s club record signing Joelinton started paying off his reported £40million fee with the winner at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Spurs were underwhelming despite dominating the ball with nearly 80 per cent possession and Bruce’s men deserved to claim their first three points since the departure of Rafael Benitez.

Mauricio Pochettino has seen his side take just four points from their opening trio of fixtures and their hopes of winning the title already look slim.

Next up for Spurs? They go to Arsenal for the north London derby.

79.8% – Tottenham had 79.8% possession in their 0-1 defeat to Newcastle; the second-highest figure for a losing side in the Premier League since 2003-04, behind only Liverpool’s 80.4% against Burnley in August 2016. Nullified. pic.twitter.com/sCoR81zPy3 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2019

Pep Guardiola’s men eased to victory on the south coast with Sergio Aguero scoring twice against Bournemouth, taking his career tally to 400 goals for club and country.

Aguero opened the scoring, Kevin De Bruyne reaching his 50th Premier League assist in record time, and Raheem Sterling made it 2-0 with his fifth goal of the Premier League campaign, though Harry Wilson’s stunning free-kick cut the deficit.

City secured all three points, having drawn at home to Tottenham last time out, when Aguero doubled up – although there was more VAR drama to come.

David Silva, making his 400th appearance for the club, seemed to have been brought down by Jefferson Lerma but no penalty was given by either the referee or the officials watching on from afar.

Always buzzing to score & happy to get the 3 points at a difficult ground thanks to the fans who travelled @mancity pic.twitter.com/08ksO5U4J3 — Raheem Sterling (@sterling7) August 25, 2019

Burnley were on track to move to third in the Premier League table, leading 1-0 at Molineux thanks to Ashley Barnes’ fourth Premier League goal of the season before conceding an injury-time penalty.

The striker’s controlled volley earned a deserved lead for Sean Dyche’s side but as they defended deeper and deeper in the closing stages, with Raul Jimenez hitting the post, Wolves were given a late penalty.

Erik Pieters caught Raul Jimenez in the box in the fifth minute of added time and, after a long delay while VAR checked Craig Pawson’s decision, the Mexico striker sent goalkeeper Nick Pope the wrong way.

Wolves, who have drawn all three of their Premier League games this season, are just about coping with their European commitments ahead of Thursday’s visit of Torino in the Europa League play-off round.