WATCH: On-loan Liverpool star scores goal-of-the-season contender against Manchester City

Bournemouth superstar Harry Wilson marked his home debut in style, with an outrageous goal against Manchester City on Sunday.

The 22-year-old is, in fact, a Liverpool player who is currently on loan at Bournemouth – and during injury-time in the first half of the contest against Manchester City, he bagged his second Premier League goal of the season in a spectacular fashion by curling in a sublime free-kick deep into the top corner of the net, way beyond City ‘keeper Ederson’s reach.

Watch the goal right here:

Here’s another angle of the goal, courtesy of a kind-hearted fan who was present at the venue to watch the game:

Harry Wilson also managed to break a record while scoring his brilliant goal. Take a look at the tweet below:

So apparently, the young forward has scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in the top four tiers of English football (11 in all competitions) – since the start of the 2018-19 season. Unbelievable.

Speaking about the match, Manchester City are currently leading 2-1 thanks to two first-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling. However, Wilson’s late strike just before the referee’s half-time whistle has instilled hope among the hosts, of staging an upset.

