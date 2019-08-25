WATCH: On-loan Liverpool star scores goal-of-the-season contender against Manchester City

Bournemouth superstar Harry Wilson marked his home debut in style, with an outrageous goal against Manchester City on Sunday.

The 22-year-old is, in fact, a Liverpool player who is currently on loan at Bournemouth – and during injury-time in the first half of the contest against Manchester City, he bagged his second Premier League goal of the season in a spectacular fashion by curling in a sublime free-kick deep into the top corner of the net, way beyond City ‘keeper Ederson’s reach.

Watch the goal right here:

Harry Wilson, take a bow! 🙌 It's an absolutely superb free-kick from the Welshman as it flies into the top corner! 🎯 📺 Watch on Sky Sports Premier League

📱 Follow #BOUMCI here: https://t.co/92mhCoUhif

— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) August 25, 2019

Here’s another angle of the goal, courtesy of a kind-hearted fan who was present at the venue to watch the game:

Things you love to see: Harry Wilson banging one top bins against City 🔥🔥 #LFC #YNWA pic.twitter.com/rfHieX0nKe — TheKop.com (@TheKop_com) August 25, 2019

Harry Wilson also managed to break a record while scoring his brilliant goal. Take a look at the tweet below:

11 – Since the start of last season, Harry Wilson has scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in the top four tiers of English football (11 in all competitions). Laser. pic.twitter.com/9cRPpOAHTL — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2019

So apparently, the young forward has scored more goals from outside the box than any other player in the top four tiers of English football (11 in all competitions) – since the start of the 2018-19 season. Unbelievable.

Speaking about the match, Manchester City are currently leading 2-1 thanks to two first-half goals from Sergio Aguero and Raheem Sterling. However, Wilson’s late strike just before the referee’s half-time whistle has instilled hope among the hosts, of staging an upset.

