Manchester City star breaks Mesut Ozil’s all-time Premier League assists’ record

Manchester City star Kevin de Bruyne has officially become the quickest player ever, to record 50 assists in the Premier League. Having reached the landmark achievement in 123 games, he broke Arsenal star Mesut Ozil’s record of 141 matches.

De Bryune set up teammate Sergio Aguero for Manchester City’s opener in the first half of the Premier League clash against Bournemouth on Sunday, to reach the 50-assists mark.

The all-time list for the top-eight fastest players to record fifty assists, are as follows:

Kevin De Bruyne (123 matches)

Mesut Özil (141)

Eric Cantona (143)

Dennis Bergkamp (146)

Cesc Fábregas (165)

David Silva (166)

David Beckham (170)

Thierry Henry (174)

It should also be noted that only one of De Bruyne’s fifty assists were for his former club Chelsea. The remaining 49 assists were recorded by him while at Manchester City.

Check out the following tweet by Opta:

50 – Kevin De Bruyne has now made 50 assists in the Premier League, achieving this milestone in the fewest appearances of any player in the competition's history (123). Exquisite. pic.twitter.com/HMM5p2Q251 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 25, 2019

It was only last week that the Belgian superstar warned fans that may not have seen the best of him just yet.

“I feel good and I also feel I am becoming better,” he told City’s official website immediately after their 2-2 draw against Tottenham Hotspur last week.

“It’s still the beginning of the season, so sometimes it is heavy [going], but I feel fine, so everything will be OK this season,” he added.

Quotes via Goal.