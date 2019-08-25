Manchester City without injured Gabriel Jesus for David Silva’s 400th appearance

Gabriel Jesus misses Manchester City’s matches against Bournemouth and Brighton and Hove Albion due to a hamstring strain.

Manchester City are without Gabriel Jesus for Sunday’s Premier League clash with Bournemouth due to the Brazil forward suffering a hamstring injury.

Jesus appeared as a substitute in City’s 2-2 draw with Spurs last time out, scoring what he thought was the winner before the goal was disallowed for handball.

It had been suggested he might be in line to take the place of Sergio Aguero in the starting XI after Pep Guardiola engaged in a touchline squabble with the Argentina striker after his substitution against Spurs.

But Guardiola has little choice but to keep Aguero – who scored last week – in the side after Jesus injured his hamstring in training.

Gabriel Jesus has suffered a hamstring injury in training and will miss today's game at Bournemouth. He will be back to full fitness after the international break.

The injury is not thought to be serious, with City expecting him back after the international break.

However, that does mean they anticipate him being unavailable to face Brighton and Hove Albion next Saturday.

David Silva is set to make his 400th appearance for the club away to Bournemouth, starting in midfield alongside Ilkay Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne.

Fernandinho and Rodri will start on the bench, with City seemingly not anticipating a huge amount of defensive work.

Joao Cancelo continues to wait for his Premier League debut after joining from Juventus.