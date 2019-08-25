Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says racist insults ‘motivates’ him

Paul Pogba and Marcus Rashford have been subjected to racist abuse online recently, with the Frenchman using it to push himself.

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba says racist insults motivate him to inspire change for future generations after he and team-mate Marcus Rashford were subjects of abuse on social media.

Pogba saw a penalty saved by Rui Patricio in Monday’s 1-1 Premier League draw with Wolves and racist remarks were subsequently posted online.

United condemned the abuse and pledged to take the “strongest course of action available” ahead of a meeting between the club, Twitter and anti-discriminatory body Kick It Out.

Rashford was then subjected to similar social media discrimination after he too failed to convert a penalty in United’s 2-1 home defeat by Crystal Palace on Saturday.

My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football. Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation. pic.twitter.com/J9IqyWQj4K — Paul Pogba (@paulpogba) August 25, 2019

Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was “lost for words” at the abuse being repeated, but Pogba is using the negativity to push himself and make a difference for younger generations.

