Manchester United 2020-21 away kit colours leaked

Manchester United is reportedly all set to break traditions with their new away kit for 2020-21, by introducing a legacy green-black combination as their away colours for the upcoming season.

It is Footy Headlines that reports that the earliest details on the new Manchester United 2020-21 away kit – which is set to be released in May 2020 – have leaked several months before their official launch.

Take a look at the picture below.

As you can see, the image shows the base colours of the new Adidas United away jersey for 2020-21.

According to Footy Headlines, “the new Adidas Manchester United 20-21 away jersey will be predominantly ‘legacy green’, which is the colour of the Predator boot from the Adidas Encryption pack. It is a quite dark and pale version of the primary colour green.”

The Adidas stripes on the Manchester United 20-21 away shirt, which will almost certainly be placed on the shoulders, will be black. It has also been assumed that either a white or a very light shade of grey, will be used for the Adidas and Chevrolet logos on the front of United’s new 2020-21 away football shirt.

Check out more images right here:

The first out of the three 2020-21 shirts to be launched, the Manchester United 20-21 away football shirt will be released in May 2020.

Images via Footy Headlines.