Paul Pogba reacts to racist comments after missing penalty for Manchester United

Almost a week after suffering from racial abuse following his missed penalty against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Manchester United star Paul Pogba has finally responded to his haters with the help of a very strong message.

Pogba took to Instagram to post a photo of him with his son, standing beside the photos of his father and grandfather. He captioned it thus:

“My ancestors and my parents suffered for my generation to be free today, to work, to take the bus, to play football. Racist insults are ignorance and can only make me stronger and motivate me to fight for the next generation.”

Check out the post on Instagram right here:

Earlier, Manchester United themselves released an official statement after racial abuse of Paul Pogba post the 1-1 draw with Wolves in the Premier League last Sunday.

“Everyone at Manchester United is disgusted by the racial abuse aimed at Paul Pogba last night and we utterly condemn it. The individuals who expressed these views do not represent the values of our great club,” a club statement read.

The Frenchman was one of United’s best performers in 2018-19, and he scored 13 league goals, provided nine assists from open play and made as many as 105 shots on goal as well during the last Premier League season. It is expected that he will continue his good form with the Red Devils in 2019-20 as well.