Manchester United legend reveals which Liverpool stars impress him the most

Speaking after Liverpool’s dominant win over Arsenal in the Premier League on Saturday, Manchester United legend Gary Neville revealed that it is quite painful for him to see his club’s bitter rivals progressing so well right now.

However, that did not stop him from lavishing praise on Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane – Liverpool’s famed attacking front-three.

For him, the development of the above-mentioned stars since they made the switch to Merseyside, is unbelievable and painful at the same time.

“Liverpool have signed three £30million strikers and turned them into £150million strikers, each and every one of them,” Neville told Sky Sports after the Arsenal-Liverpool fixture.

“They weren’t that good, now they’re outstanding – this is a really good team, and painful for me to watch personally,” the former Manchester United star added.

Salah joined the Reds in 2017, from Serie A club AS Roma for a transfer fee of £34million – and since then, the pacy winger has thrived under the management of Jurgen Klopp, having scored 74 goals and 30 assists in 109 appearances for his club so far.

Firmino made the move to Anfield from Bundesliga club Hoffenheim in 2015, for a transfer fee of £29million. Till date, he has recorded 67 goals and 49 assists in 197 appearances in all competitions for Liverpool.

As for Mane, he joined Liverpool in 2016, from Southampton for a £34million fee.

And just like Firmino and Salah, he also flourished under Jurgen Klopp’s guidance and currently has 62 goals and 23 assists in 127 appearances for the Reds, across various competitions.

Quotes via Express.