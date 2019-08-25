Ole Gunnar Solskjaer gives verdict on Paul Pogba after Manchester United defeat

On Saturday, Manchester United suffered their first defeat of the 2019-20 season, as Crystal Palace beat them 2-1 thanks to a stoppage-time strike from Patrick van Aanholt.

United’s midfield star Paul Pogba’s mistake in stoppage-time was cited as the main reason for van Aanhot’s goal – with only seconds remaining until the final whistle, Pogba was robbed of possession by Crystal Palace enforcer Cheikhou Kouyate and the resulting breakaway ended with the visitors scoring.

Speaking in the post-match press conference Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer backed Pogba in spite of his glaring error, and said that he does not want the Frenchman to change his style despite the loss against Crystal Palace.

“I thought, like the rest of the team, he grew in the game,” Solskjaer said. “He wins the ball really well for our first goal, plays some great passes, and he knows – and we know – he’s going to want the ball all the time.”

“And he knows he lost the ball but he will lose the ball again and he will try again. So no problem with that,” he further added.

“Well done Paul winning the ball back [for the first goal], we’re going forward and a great finish, top corner. Then in the last five minutes, we should have managed them better because Anthony [Martial] was injured, he was hobbling around. So he couldn’t really give us anything and we played with 10 men.

“So maybe we should have played a few more passes and they wouldn’t have come at us. But that happens and they scored a good goal,” Solskjaer concluded.

Quotes via Manchester Evening News.