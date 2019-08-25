Manchester United legend wants club to sell some players after disappointing performance vs Crystal Place

Manchester United legend and an integral part of the 1999 treble-winning side, Peter Schmeichel wants the club to sell players who aren’t up to the mark in the European transfer window.

United dropped points in their second consecutive Premier League match, this time a home encounter vs Crystal Palace. The visitors took the lead at Old Trafford through Jordan Ayew and it wasn’t until the 89th minute that United managed to equalise through Daniel James.

However, Patrick van Aanholt scored an injury-time winner, becoming the first visiting player in Premier League history to do so at Old Trafford. This leaves United with four points in three matches, desperately needing a win in their PL encounter next weekend against Southampton.

After the 2-1 loss to Palace, Schmeichel took to Twitter to call out the players who have been performing below par for the club and asked them to be sold. “There is hope, international transfer window is open for sales until September 2nd,” he tweeted.

There is hope, international transfer window is open for sales until September 2nd😡😡😡@ManUtd — Peter Schmeichel (@Pschmeichel1) August 24, 2019

While it is highly unlikely that the club are going to let any player leave, bar Alexis Sanchez and Marcos Rojo, the former goalkeeper’s frustration is understandable.