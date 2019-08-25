Virgil van Dijk was at his usual best as Liverpool beat Arsenal by three goals to one in the Premier League. The Dutchman continued his stunning form for club and country as he continues to take strides towards being acclaimed as the greatest defender presently. He has now named the ‘greatest’ player he has played with.

Liverpool star Virgil van Dijk believes that not Mohamed Salah or Sadio Mane, but teammate Roberto Firmino is the greatest player he has ever played with. The Dutchman revealed the same in an interview with talkSPORT.

Furthermore, the central defender also snubs Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as he picks Ronaldinho as the greatest player of all time, claiming the Brazilian to be his idol. Meanwhile, Van Dijk also picked Marco van Basten as the best player to play the game from his nation.

Van Dijk was also quizzed about his choice of managers in the ‘greatest ever’ category, to which he replied Jurgen Klopp and Ronald Koeman, both being his coaches for club and country respectively.

Meanwhile, back on to the pitch, the Dutchman helped Liverpool secure all three points for the third successive Premier League game, beating rivals Arsenal in the process. Mohamed Salah was the main contributor on this occasion as the Egypt international scored two goals. Joel Matip, Van Dijk’s defence partner, scored one too as the Reds beat the Gunners by three goals to one.