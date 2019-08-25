Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals next penalty taker for Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that he will continue trusting the duo of Marcus Rashford and Paul Pogba with penalty duties.

United missed their second penalty in as many matches, this time it was Rashford who failed to convert the spot-kick after scoring one against Chelsea in the opening Premier League encounter. Pogba, on the other hand, fluffed his lines in the encounter against Wolves.

The two penalty misses have cost United four points but Solskjaer is ready to trust the duo going ahead as well. While talking to the media after the 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace, Solskjaer revealed his penalty plans going forward.

Question to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer by @Iandennisbbc on @bbc5live:

“Who will take the next penalty?”

OGS: “one of those who missed the last two….(chuckles)”. #mufc #cpfc — Jacqui Oatley (@JacquiOatley) August 24, 2019

“Two games, two missed penalties. It’s part and parcel of it. Sometimes it happens. I have missed a few myself.

“If we score them it’s a different story. If we keep putting ourselves in those positions we will get more penalties and we will score. It is just one of those things. We trust them to score again,” he said.

The Manchester-based giants lost their first match of the season against Crystal Palace and would want to get back to winning ways when they face Southampton next week.