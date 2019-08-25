Crystal Palace make Premier League history with injury time winner vs Manchester United

Crystal Palace became the first team in English Premier League history to score an injury-time winner against Manchester United at Old Trafford.

After winning their first Premier League encounter of the season 4-0 against Chelsea, United dropped their first points in a 1-1 draw at Wolves. They then suffered their first loss of the season at home against Crystal Palace as the London-based side got the better of them with a 2-1 scoreline.

Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in the 34th minute, capitalising on a blatant positional mistake by defender Harry Maguire. Marcus Rashford then missed a penalty in the second half but Daniel James equalised for them in the 89th minute. However, it wasn’t United’s day as Patrick van Aanholt scored the winner for Crystal Palace in the injury time to give the Eagles all three points.

Before the Palace star’s winner, Old Trafford has seen 11 injury-time winners in the Premier League but all of them have been from Manchester United. The last time United conceded a winner as late was back in 2007 when Thierry Henry scored in a 2-1 win for Arsenal at the Emirates.

United would want to leave this defeat behind them and try and make a comeback against Southampton next week.