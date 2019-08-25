Ole Gunnar Solskjaer claims Manchester United deserved two more penalties vs Crystal Palace

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has slammed the refereeing during his side’s 2-1 loss against Crystal Palace.

Palace got the better of United at Old Trafford courtesy goals from Jordan Ayew and Patrick Van Aanholt, which came on either side of Daniel James’s equaliser in the 89th minute. This was the second consecutive game where the Manchester-based giants have dropped points.

Solskjaer, speaking to the media after the game, claimed that Palace defender Gary Cahill deserved a red card for pulling the last man Anthony Martial down. Moreover, the United manager believes that both Martial and Rashford should have gotten a penalty each after being brought down in the box.

None of the decisions went Manchester United’s way, however, and they ended up losing the encounter 2-1.

“He is clear through on goal, one-on-one and it stops a goalscoring opportunity,” said the United manager about the Cahill-Martial incident. “There is no doubt.”

Talking about the possible penalty decisions, he said, “Martial’s was a nailed-on penalty. He will not slip if it didn’t have a 100kg central defender on his shoulder.

“VAR has let the referee’s decision be a subjective ones. I also think it was a penalty for Marcus when he runs and gets pulled down a little bit. When the referee sees it again, he will know he has not had the best of games.”