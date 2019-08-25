Arsenal star becomes first player to dribble past Virgil van Dijk in 50 Premier League matches

New Arsenal signing Nicolas Pepe became the first player after 50 Premier League matches to dribble past Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk.

Van Dijk had a perfect record last season, where he wasn’t dribbled past even once by a player in the Premier League, a record which was broken only in the third match of this season. Before Pepe, it was Newcastle United’s Mikel Merino who dribbled past the Dutch defender, back in March 2018.

Before Merino, it was Pepe’ new teammate Alexandre Lacazette who had gotten the better of Van Dijk in a one on one situation. With the streak finally broken, surely there are going to be more who will dribble past the towering Dutch defender, or maybe not.

However, all of this didn’t have any effect on the outcome of the match as Liverpool cruised past Arsenal and won the match 3-0, maintaining their perfect start to the Premier League season.

