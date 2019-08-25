Chelsea respond to Manchester United’s taunt after Crystal Palace’s 2-1 win at Old Trafford

Chelsea had the last laugh after Manchester United Twitter handle had taken a sly dig at them before the latter’s Premier League encounter vs Crystal Palace.

After winning their first Premier League encounter of the season 4-0 against Chelsea, United dropped their first points in a 1-1 draw at Wolves. They then suffered their first loss of the season at home against Crystal Palace as the London-based side got the better of them with a 2-1 scoreline.

Jordan Ayew opened the scoring in the 34th minute, capitalising on a blatant positional mistake by defender Harry Maguire. Marcus Rashford then missed a penalty in the second half but Daniel James equalised for them in the 89th minute. However, it wasn’t United’s day as Patrick van Aanholt scored the winner for Crystal Palace in the injury time to give the Eagles all three points.

The Manchester-based giants had taken a sly dig at Chelsea before the match, tweeting ‘Wish we were playing Chelsea again, though…’ after getting the match hashtag wrong in the initial tweet. The Blues then responded with a tweet of theirs, cheekily asking United, ‘How’d it go?’

Definitely didn’t go well for Manchester United!