Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp happy with the team performance against Arsenal at Anfield

Jurgen Klopp was beaming after Liverpool’s 3-1 win over Arsenal in the Premier League as he praised his team’s desire, passion and power.

Table-topping Liverpool preserved their 100 per cent record thanks to Mohamed Salah’s brace against Arsenal at Anfield on Saturday.

Joel Matip opened the scoring before Salah’s second-half brace as Liverpool won their 12th successive Premier League match – breaking a club record.

Lucas Torreira scored a consolation with five minutes remaining but Liverpool – who moved three points clear atop the table – were not to be denied on Merseyside.

“I was really happy with a lot of parts of the game; I think everything we did well in the first four games we did tonight for longer, more precise and better tuned,” Reds manager Klopp said.

“I loved the desire, the passion, the power and the energy that we put into this game. It made us really uncomfortable to play against, which is what we wanted and so we deserved the first goal. It was a very determined header as well; I don’t know how many people held on Virgil [Van Dijk] in that moment, it looked like they built something around him, but Joel was there – big Joel – and made a fantastic goal. I think it was a deserved result for half-time.

“In the second half then, there was the clear penalty. We played nice passes and we were there with a lot of good moments, football moments, today – but you need these decisive moments.

“The penalty was nicely taken and then the third goal is just incredible again – a really, really good goal. So, pretty much the story of the game; we could have controlled it better, that’s probably our real challenge. [When we were 3-0 up] Arsenal didn’t really press anymore, they were deep, together, and we passed the ball into their legs and that makes no sense.

“We were still in a kind of an attacking mood, so we have to prepare these situations better. We have a lot to improve but it was a big step tonight as well, so I am really happy. One question and such a long answer!”

While Salah stole the headlines with two goals in the second half, Klopp lauded Brazilian forward Roberto Firmino.

“Roberto Firmino what a player he is, unbelievable,” Klopp added. “I am really happy with the performance. I did not see a bad player tonight or a player that played under his level. Fabinho played sensational.”