Gary Lineker and Karen Carney condemn Brighton striker Andone for red-card lunge

Former England stars Gary Lineker and Karen Carney hit out at Brighton’s Florin Andone after his wild lunge on Southampton’s Yan Valery.

Gary Lineker condemned the “appalling” challenge from Florin Andone that saw the Brighton and Hove Albion striker sent off against Southampton.

Match of the Day host and former England captain Lineker had no sympathy for the Romanian, who was dismissed on the half-hour mark at Amex Stadium.

Andone went in with a two-footed lunge on Brighton’s Yan Valery and referee Kevin Friend swiftly showed him the red card.

He caught Valery just below the knee in Saturday’s Premier League match, which saw Southampton claim a 2-0 win. Valery played on before being substituted early in the second half.

Lineker wrote on Twitter: “Andone sent off for @OfficialBHAFC after an appalling tackle.”

Former England Women star Karen Carney called it “really nasty”.

On the BBC’s Final Score programme, Carney said: “It’s an horrific challenge. He’s gone in very, very high and you even see his own team-mate Solly March [look] at how bad the tackle is.

“We hope he’s OK because that looked really nasty.

“He’s so high, so high and there should be no complaints there. We just hope Valery’s OK. Reckless.”