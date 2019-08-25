Nicolas Pepe to be unleashed for first Arsenal start at Liverpool

Nicolas Pepe is to be unleashed by Unai Emery, as Arsenal go to Liverpool aiming for a first Anfield win since 2012.

Arsenal’s record signing Nicolas Pepe is set for his first Premier League start after being named in the team to face Liverpool at Anfield on Saturday.

Pepe, 24, joined the Gunners from Lille for £72million earlier this month but had been kept in reserve with coach Unai Emery only affording him a couple of substitute appearances in Arsenal’s first two games.

But after catching the eye with some clever touches and flashes of excitement against Burnley, he is set to be let loose by Emery as the Premier League’s top two tussle at Anfield.

Arsenal fans will have to wait to see Pepe starting alongside both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette, however.

The Frenchman is benched despite scoring last time out, leaving Aubameyang to lead the line.

NICOLAS PEPE STARTS Here’s our team news for #LIVARS… — Arsenal (@Arsenal) August 24, 2019

The only other change to the side is Granit Xhaka replacing Reiss Nelson, bolstering the midfield.

There are few surprises in the Liverpool starting XI. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain – who signed a new long-term contract this week – is left on the bench against his former side.

Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane lead the line along with Roberto Firmino, the scorer of eight goals in as many games against the Gunners.

Arsenal are aiming to claim a first Premier League win at Anfield since 2012.