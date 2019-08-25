Marcus Rashford gets racially abused for penalty miss vs Crystal Palace

Just a week after Manchester United star Paul Pogba was subjected to racial attacks after missing a penalty in English Premier League encounter vs Wolves, his teammate Marcus Rashford has been racially abused as well.

United were down 1-0 in their third Premier League encounter vs Crystal Palace when they were awarded their third penalty in as many matches. This time, like in the match vs Chelsea, Rashford stepped up to take the spot-kick.

The Englishman, however, hit the post with his penalty and Palace survived. Soon after the incident, there was a set of fans which racially abused the young striker but there were more who stood by him and slammed those attacking Rashford.

United eventually lost the match 2-1 despite new signing Daniel James’s late strike as full-back Patrick van Aanholt struck in injury time to restore Palace’s lead and gift them all three points.

United’s next Premier League encounter is against Southampton on Saturday, 31st August. Manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer would want to get his side back on track or they’ll be left behind in the race for top four.